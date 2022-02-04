Healthcare Pros
Gov. Youngkin defends education tip line and moves on critical race theory

Virginia’s Governor says he’s received phone calls, letters and emails reporting issues in Virginia schools.(NBC12)
By Henry Graff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Governor says he’s received phone calls, letters and emails reporting issues in Virginia schools. But he’s also facing growing calls to stop it altogether.

“Getting rid of divisive concepts in schools is really important,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

Governor Youngkin is doubling down on a campaign promise to remove divisive concepts, like critical race theory from schools and says he is providing parents an outlet to report concerns. But what’s coming in remains a secret.

“It’s confidential. And it wouldn’t be right to share it. It would be like you sent me a letter and I shared it with everyone. It’s not appropriate,” said Governor Youngkin.

Critical race theory holds that racism is systemic and that the systems and laws were created to uphold white supremacy. The issue of CRT and whether it is used in schools became a flash point in the governor’s race.

“He’s ignored his promise to protect parents and parents around Virginia continue to push back on his dangerous agenda,” said Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of Virginia Chairperson.

NBC12 asked the governor if he could even sum up what’s been coming into that tip line.

“I really can’t characterize the communications we are getting other than it makes me a better governor and it gives me a chance to listen to Virginians and that’s what we’re doing,” said Gov. Youngkin.

The governor is facing criticism from state democrats, some teachers and parents over the tip line. Some including the Virginia Education Association and musician John Legend, have called on people to flood the email address with praise for teachers and schools.

“In his campaign, the governor advocated for full transparency within the government and now three weeks into his administration he’s gone way, way back on that promise,” said Swecker.

State democrats say this is a gross abuse of power and the governor should be held accountable in court.

