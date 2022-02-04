Healthcare Pros
Funeral service set for Bridgewater officers killed in line of duty

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter (left) and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson (right) were shot and killed.(Bridgewater Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WDBJ) - A joint funeral service has been scheduled for two police officers killed in the line of duty this week at Bridgewater College.

The service for campus officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson will be Wednesday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at James Madison University’s Atlantic Union Bank Center, according to their obituaries.

Both officers were shot to death, with Alexander Wyatt Campbell arrested shortly after and charged with killing them.

