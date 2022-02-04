Friday Forecast: Warm and rainy with a quick afternoon temperature drop
Arctic front moves through RVA around 2 or 3pm
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rainy and warm today with a strong cold front brings cold air this afternoon into the weekend
Friday: Rain likely. Up to an inch of rain total. Temperature drop quickly in the afternoon.
Temperature drop around 11am-noon in Fredericksburg
Temperature drop around 2-3pm in RVA.
Rain could end briefly as light snow showers late in the evening. No accumulation expected. Breezy SW wind 10-20mph during the morning, NW wind 10-15mph in the afternoon as the front moves through the area. Highs in the low 60s in the morning, then much colder (low 40s) late in the day. (Rain Chance: 100%)
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid and upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late in the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
Tuesday: An isolated shower possible early otherwise partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
