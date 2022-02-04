Friday Forecast: Warm and rainy with a quick afternoon temperature drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rainy and warm today with a strong cold front brings cold air this afternoon into the weekend

Friday: Rain likely. Up to an inch of rain total. Temperature drop quickly in the afternoon.

Temperature drop around 11am-noon in Fredericksburg

Temperature drop around 2-3pm in RVA.

Rain could end briefly as light snow showers late in the evening. No accumulation expected. Breezy SW wind 10-20mph during the morning, NW wind 10-15mph in the afternoon as the front moves through the area. Highs in the low 60s in the morning, then much colder (low 40s) late in the day. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late in the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: An isolated shower possible early otherwise partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.