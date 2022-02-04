FBI Richmond to hold discussion with faith leaders on crisis response

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beginning next week, the Richmond field office of the FBI will be holding its first of what it hopes are many discussions with religious leaders around the Commonwealth on crisis response.

Members of the FBI say they feel houses of worship around the country have seen an unfathomable amount of violence and disrespect, especially after a hostage incident happened on Jan. 15 at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador says the FBI is reaching out to all denominations around Virginia to discuss hate crimes and crisis management.

He says he hopes by being proactive, organizations will always have a plan set up just in case.

“These incidents do occur, and it’s also a reminder to us that we need to continue to take steps to be proactive and planning for those incidents,” Meador said. “So anything that we can do to encourage dialogue, and to provide education, and inform our faith base leaders, we’re going to try and do that.”

Religious leaders around Central Virginia, like Chaplain Joe Ellison, says this is the support that he didn’t think he would need but is grateful for.

“I first want to commend the FBI because we need these resources. I never thought...in 60 years that we would have all these kind of challenges when it comes to religious liberty,” Ellison said.

Ellison, who works as a chaplain with Richmond and Virginia Union University, says he feels just within the last year, violence at churches has gone up.

He says he’s signing up for the discussion because it’s essential to have a plan in place for when more people head back to in-person services.

“We should never be ignorant to this; we always got to be ready and make sure provisionals are safe,” Ellison said.

Meador says that 80 people have signed up for the online meeting as of Friday. Those who would like to sign up have until Tuesday, Feb. 8, by 5 p.m.

The meeting takes place on Thursday, Feb. 10, and topics on international and domestic terrorism will also be discussed.

Meador says a Q&A will also take place after the discussion.

You can sign up by clicking here.

