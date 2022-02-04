Essex County schools dismiss students early after dozens of staff members call out

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday, Essex County Public Schools students were dismissed from their classes early after dozens of teachers called out of work.

Superintendent Dr. Harry Thomas III, central office personnel, bus drivers, and volunteers went into classrooms to help with instruction and supervision until early dismissal at 12 p.m. due to the staffing shortage.

“The teachers who called out today did so because of their dismay with the school board’s action to eliminate COVID mitigation protocols that we had in place,” he said.

This decision came during a special meeting held on Monday night, which caused concern for Valerie Taylor, a kindergarten teacher at Tappahannock Elementary School.

“We are not a piece of paper towel that you can use, wipe your hands on and throw in the trash can,” Taylor said. “We are absolutely valuable, and as of today, you should see that.”

Taylor, who also serves as the president of the Essex Education Association, is worried about the removal of the COVID-19 protocols and the impacts this could have.

Taylor believes this call-out sends an urgent message.

“This is not trying to harm our students; this is trying to protect our students because we do care about them,” she said.

However, Dr. Thomas believes there are better ways teachers and staff members can address their concerns about the decision made to eliminate the school division’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

“I don’t want staff members to take actions that could adversely affect our children. I feel like there’s more constructive means of being able to convey disagreement or disappointment with our board members,” said Dr. Thomas. “I don’t anticipate us having such challenges moving forward. Throughout the week, our staffing levels were appropriate. We just experienced a peak today with roughly 50 individuals who called out of work.”

Dr. Thomas also said they’d held meetings with staff to hear their concerns and work on resolutions.

“We have conducted faculty meetings with our staff to hear their concerns and to consider ways in which to structure our operating procedures that could address some of those concerns while adhering to the direction of our board,” he said.

However, Taylor said she would continue to push ahead with hopes for change.

“We haven’t stopped fighting, and we will continue to fight,” she said.

