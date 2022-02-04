Dr. Avula to lead Virginia’s Dept. of Social Services

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Danny Avula is stepping down from his position with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts and taking on a new leadership position within the Youngkin Administration.

Avula will become Virginia’s Commissioner of the Department of Social Services.

He has been the Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts since 2016 and served as the state’s vaccine coordinator during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m incredibly excited to serve Virginia in this new capacity with the Department of Social Services; so much of the support that ultimately impacts families’ health and resilience lies within DSS,” said Avula. “That said, it’s bittersweet to close out my time with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. It’s been life-giving to see the dedication of my team and all they’ve been able to accomplish; I’m in awe of them and am proud to have worked alongside them. Richmond and Henrico communities are left in capable and caring hands.”

Dr. Melissa Viray will become the Acting Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts after serving as Deputy Director of RHHD since 2017.

“I know that all of RHHD staff join me in congratulating Dr. Danny Avula and in expressing gratitude for his leadership. His leadership has been transformative in RHHD becoming the agencies they are today,” said Viray. “I am honored and humbled to serve our communities as Acting Director. I’m also incredibly grateful for the incredible group of leaders I get to work with everyday; this is truly a team effort and a collaborative leadership model.”

