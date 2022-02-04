County leaders discuss rezoning Upper Magnolia Green, residents raise concerns

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield leaders are considering a proposal to rezone more than 2,000 acres of Upper Magnolia Green in the western part of the county, but residents who live nearby are worried about the long-term impacts of the plan if it moves forward.

In December 2020, the Chesterfield County Economic Development Authority purchased more than 2,000 acres of Upper Magnolia for $13 million.

The proposal on the table would rezone roughly 2,400 acres of this area, which the county says is currently zoned for a mix of commercial and residential uses on the Upper Magnolia tract.

Chesterfield County is outlining their rezoning plan for Upper Magnolia Green. (Source;Chesterfield County | Chesterfield County)

The current rezoning proposal includes two parts separated by the proposed Powhite Parkway extension.

In Upper Magnolia West, which is more than 1,700 acres of land shaded in purple in the map above, the county said there’s a plan to rezone this area to I-2 with a goal to open a technology village with employment-generating uses.

In Upper Magnolia East, which is roughly 700 acres of land shaded in orange in the map above, the county is planning to rezone this area for detached single-family development and public facilities, including schools.

“I think Chesterfield County has an opportunity to develop one of the most distinctive and attractive site related assets in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Jason El Koubi, interim president of Virginia Economic Development Partnership, during a Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 26.

During this meeting, El Koubi also talked about the economic boost and high-paying jobs this plan could bring to the area.

“That would really help to take Chesterfield County and the businesses that are here, the residents that are here really to the next level,” said El Koubi during the Jan. 26 meeting.

Chesterfield resident Chelsea Longbottom isn’t convinced.

“One of our biggest concerns are them wanting to zone it as an industrial zoning,” she said on Thursday. “That includes plastic manufacturing. We have some concerns about the environmental impacts.”

Longbottom is also worried about the impacts this proposal could have down the road for areas that still need improvement.

“The aspects of them trying to bring out more jobs out here and more business sites and things, it’s kind of like they need to slow down first and make sure roads and travel and congestion are safe first,” she said.

Along Otterdale Road, the NBC12 crew spotted signs placed on the side of the road in opposition to what is being called the “Magnolia Megasite.”

Longbottom believes county leaders should scrap this plan and go back to the drawing board.

“We want small businesses out here, mixed-use sites. We do need schools, we do need road improvements, but some of the aspects of the project date back to 1990,” Longbottom said. “Scrap the entire project and let’s work together for something new.”

A community meeting is planned for the Upper Magnolia rezoning proposal at 7 p.m.

Close to two hours before the meeting, more than four dozen people gathered outside the community room in opposition to the proposal.

