Congress questions independence of NFL’s Washington probe

Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By BEN NUCKOLS AP Sports Writer
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - Members of Congress say an investigation into sexual harassment of women employed by Washington’s NFL franchise was not as independent as the team and the league claimed.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released documents that showed the league and the team agreed to pursue a “joint legal strategy” related to the probe.

The private agreement was signed days after the league said it had taken over an investigation of the team initiated by owner Dan Snyder.

The committee also found that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asked that the investigation’s findings be delivered to him orally, rather than in a written report.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

