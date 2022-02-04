Healthcare Pros
Central Virginia Waste Management Authority returns to regular recycling collection schedule

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia Waste Management Authority is returning to its regular recycling collection schedule on Monday, Feb. 7.

The schedule will be as follows:

  • Red Monday: Feb. 7
  • Red Tuesday: Feb. 8
  • Red Wednesday: Feb. 9
  • Red Thursday: Feb. 10
  • Red Friday: Feb. 11
  • Blue Monday: Feb. 14
  • Blue Tuesday: Feb. 15
  • Blue Wednesday: Feb. 16
  • Blue Thursday: Feb. 17
  • Blue Friday: Feb. 18

You can find the full color-coded collection schedule, here.

