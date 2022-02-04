Central Virginia Waste Management Authority returns to regular recycling collection schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia Waste Management Authority is returning to its regular recycling collection schedule on Monday, Feb. 7.

The schedule will be as follows:

Red Monday: Feb. 7

Red Tuesday: Feb. 8

Red Wednesday: Feb. 9

Red Thursday: Feb. 10

Red Friday: Feb. 11

Blue Monday: Feb. 14

Blue Tuesday: Feb. 15

Blue Wednesday: Feb. 16

Blue Thursday: Feb. 17

Blue Friday: Feb. 18

You can find the full color-coded collection schedule, here.

