Central Virginia Waste Management Authority returns to regular recycling collection schedule
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia Waste Management Authority is returning to its regular recycling collection schedule on Monday, Feb. 7.
The schedule will be as follows:
- Red Monday: Feb. 7
- Red Tuesday: Feb. 8
- Red Wednesday: Feb. 9
- Red Thursday: Feb. 10
- Red Friday: Feb. 11
- Blue Monday: Feb. 14
- Blue Tuesday: Feb. 15
- Blue Wednesday: Feb. 16
- Blue Thursday: Feb. 17
- Blue Friday: Feb. 18
You can find the full color-coded collection schedule, here.
