Best buys of February

This is it! the month you’ve been waiting for if you need to buy a TV. We go over the best...
This is it! the month you’ve been waiting for if you need to buy a TV. We go over the best deals in February.
By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - TV’s will be at the lowest prices of the year this February--all in time for the Super Bowl.

Experts say this is the window if you are TV shopping. But skip purchases on most other electronics. November was your window for that.

February is also a great time to find deals on winter products as they start to go on clearance. Spring arrivals are starting soon so retailers want to clear out that inventory.

Don’t miss out on the President’s Day sales later this month. You’ll find discounts on bedding, furniture, mattresses and small kitchen appliances.

Look for deals on Valentine’s Day clearance too-- after the 14th. But also know that February is the worst month to buy flowers, as prices are at their highest all year.

