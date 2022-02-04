Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Georgia for missing 4-year-old

Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson...
Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson County. The suspect is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued a statewide Amber Alert in Georgia on Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert said Brayden Dobbs is a Black male child about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds from Haralson County. The suspect in the abduction is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, a 42-year-old Black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

They may be traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe license plate RIL7846 or a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information can contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011, the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS, the SeeSend app for iPhone and Android users or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road
The school says there is no threat to against an individual or the school
Henrico student charged with bringing gun to school
Richmond’s Mayor and Police Chief are out with a multi-part plan to address rising gun violence...
Richmond set to hire violence interrupters to curb gun violence
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Trial date set for 25-year-old cold case of Chesterfield murder
Shakila Davis performing on stage with BanCaribe
‘She’s the connector’: Richmond man asking for help getting wife, band member home after suffering aneurysm abroad

Latest News

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 jobs in January
View of the Koningshaven Bridge, known as De Hef, (The Lift), in Rotterdam, Netherlands,...
Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for Dutch bridge
Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN