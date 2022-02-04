Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.(Amazon)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prepare to pay more money if you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership.

The company announced Thursday its subscription prices are rising to $20, making it $139 a year.

A monthly version will also cost $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

The company also cites rising labor and transportation costs are affecting its goods and industries.

Amazon hasn’t raised the prime subscription fee since 2018.

The cost went up $20 that year

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road
The school says there is no threat to against an individual or the school
Henrico student charged with bringing gun to school
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Trial date set for 25-year-old cold case of Chesterfield murder
Richmond’s Mayor and Police Chief are out with a multi-part plan to address rising gun violence...
Richmond set to hire violence interrupters to curb gun violence
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges

Latest News

Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring
Police lights
Police investigate deadly shooting in Hopewell
Chesterfield leaders are setting their eyes on a rezoning plan for Upper Magnolia Green, but...
County leaders discuss rezoning Upper Magnolia Green, residents raise concerns