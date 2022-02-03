Youngkin, Miyares join parents in lawsuit against Loudoun school board

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares are joining three Loudoun County parents who sued the school board for ignoring Youngkin’s executive order on masks in school.

Youngkin, Miyares and the Superintendent of Public Instruction filed a motion to join the lawsuit against the Loudoun school board.

Parents say the district prevented an opt-out option by continuing to require masks in schools.

Meanwhile, a judge has yet to make a decision in a case where seven school divisions are suing over Youngkin’s order.

