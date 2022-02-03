Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin, Miyares join parents in lawsuit against Loudoun school board

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares are joining three Loudoun County parents who sued the school board for ignoring Youngkin’s executive order on masks in school.

Youngkin, Miyares and the Superintendent of Public Instruction filed a motion to join the lawsuit against the Loudoun school board.

Parents say the district prevented an opt-out option by continuing to require masks in schools.

Meanwhile, a judge has yet to make a decision in a case where seven school divisions are suing over Youngkin’s order.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol.
Lawmaker wants to add COVID vaccine requirement to list of workplace discrimination protections
General Assembly considers marijuana bills
General Assembly committees consider marijuana bills
There was no ruling Wednesday on a challenge to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that...
No decision yet on lawsuit against Youngkin’s school masking choice
A bar at a restaurant
Bill allowing cocktails to-go until 2024 passes House