Virginia State Parks launches new online reservation site aimed at improving vistor experience

Campsite at Douthat State Park
Campsite at Douthat State Park(Virginia State Parks)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Parks has announced the launch of their new online reservation site for campgrounds, cabins, yurts, and picnic shelters.

The site went live on Jan. 27 and is aimed at improving the visitor experience with better maps, faster reservations, and improved loyalty programs for customers.

Dr. Melissa Baker, who serves as Virginia State Parker Director spoke about the new system.

“Virginia State Parks is continuously investing in ways to improve our internal systems and in the way we engage and serve the public,” Baker said. “This new system will streamline bookings and allow visitors to experience the Commonwealth’s natural beauty and incredible history.”

Some of the website’s new features include:

  • Interactive mapping will give overnight guests the opportunity to explore each park in greater detail 
  • An enhanced loyalty program that will move from a point- to dollar-based system, allowing guests greater flexibility in converting repeat stays into discounted reservations
  • Updated waitlist functionality to alert guests when previously booked sites become available 
  • Faster transaction processing times online and in person, creating a more streamlined user experience

For more information, click here.

