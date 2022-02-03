Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing off North Shore

Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.
Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.(Jacob VanderVelde (@JACOBJMV))
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii photographer captured a “rare” and “magic” moment on Wednesday of a humpback whale and dolphin spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore.

Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction.

“On a scale of one to 10, it would be a 12,” VanderVelde said. “It’s a magic moment, I will never forget what just happened yesterday.”

VanderVelde said he caught the interaction around 9:15 a.m., about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove.

He said seeing whales is typical, but when he saw two of the marine mammals playing together, his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

“I’m a Hawaii photographer and that’s what I do is I ride waves, I shoot waves, everything around the ocean is waves, so when this happened, it probably was the biggest moment of my life,” he said.

A humpback whale and a dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road
The school says there is no threat to against an individual or the school
Henrico student charged with bringing gun to school
Richmond’s Mayor and Police Chief are out with a multi-part plan to address rising gun violence...
Richmond set to hire violence interrupters to curb gun violence
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Trial date set for 25-year-old cold case of Chesterfield murder
Shakila Davis performing on stage with BanCaribe
‘She’s the connector’: Richmond man asking for help getting wife, band member home after suffering aneurysm abroad

Latest News

Keymonte Bland-White
Teen killed in Hopewell shooting identified; police search for suspected shooter
Virginia’s Governor says he’s received phone calls, letters and emails reporting issues in...
Gov. Youngkin defends education tip line and moves on critical race theory
childhood cancer
Proposed legislation supports Virginia kids with cancer
The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
Family announces $10,000 reward for information in deadly shooting of Powhatan man
Kings Dominion will host an in-person job fair on Feb. 5
Looking for a job? Kings Dominion is looking to hire 3,000 seasonal associates