UVA virologist: nasal COVID-19 vaccines could be the way of the future

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nasal or oral COVID-19 vaccine may be the way of the future. Even though getting a nasal vaccine is nothing new, a COVID-19 nasal vaccine is in the works.

Doctor Steven Zeichner, an infectious disease expert working on a universal vaccine with UVA Health, says these types of vaccines may be better than getting the typical vaccine shot. That’s because it would be administered where COVID-19 travels, in your mouth and nose.

”If you were to administer the vaccine through part of the respiratory system, the immune system would learn from that and say, ‘Woah, look, I have to make an immune response targeted to the respiratory system to protect me against future infections,’” Dr. Zeichner explained.

Zeichner says these kinds of vaccines would be easy to administer across the globe, which would help prevent different variants from forming and spreading internationally.

The doctor is encouraging people not to wait for this kind of new vaccine technology, but to get the vaccine first available to them, even if it is a shot.

