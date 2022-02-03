Thursday Forecast: WARM for February with some light morning rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Warm day with some light rain this morning but a cold front with heavier rain will bring cold air for tomorrow afternoon into the weekend

Thursday: Cloudy with some light rain (1/10″ during the morning-- mainly along and west of I-95). Rain likely late in the evening and overnight. High around 60. Rain chance: 70% but lower at the bay.

Friday: Rain likely. Up to an inch of rain total. Temperature tumbles QUICKLY late morning into the afternoon. Rain could end briefly as snow in the evening. Highs near 60 in the morning, then much colder (low 40s) late in the day. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in th e upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s

