‘They both are heroes’: Community mourns Bridgewater College officers killed in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The grief is palpable for those who knew Bridgewater College campus officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, who were shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.

Bridgewater College President David Bushman said these officers were close friends and known to many as the “dynamic duo.” Bushman also said John was J.J.’s best man at his wedding.

Students, faculty and staff continue to mourn their loss on campus, but members of the law enforcement community are also grieving.

Virginia Military Institute Police Chief Michael Marshall interacted with Painter during his training days.

“He spent a lot of time caring and wanting to know the people he served with,” Marshall said. “He’s very open-minded to change, very supportive of his community, as well as the people he served.”

Before joining the Bridgewater College community, Painter served as the chief of police for the Town of Grottoes.

In a Facebook post, the town’s mayor shared their loss and Painter’s impact saying, “Chief Painter leaves a legacy of true diligence, heart, honor and leadership within our community.”

Marshall also knew J.J. Jefferson.

“He’s very open, friendly, kind and he was somebody who always walked around with a smile on his face,” Marshall said.

Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons shared a message with the community about J.J. Jefferson’s impact on their campus.

In this post titled “Remembering a Hero,” Fitzsimmons wrote Jefferson worked as a public safety officer at Shenandoah University from 2012 to 2018.

In 2017, the university’s president said he received a Wilkins Award, ”in recognition of his initiatives to re-envision campus safety as focusing on student and community relationships.”

“J.J. was a big bear hug of a guy and did such a tremendous on their campus connecting with their students,” said Dana Schrad, executive director for the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

For Marshall, the pain of their loss is still being felt.

“Yesterday was a day we all had tears,” he said. “Yesterday was a major setback for me and not only me but the entire police community.”

Schrad hails this dynamic duo as heroes.

“These two gentlemen lost their lives possibly saving other lives from being lost on that campus,” she said.

Schrad said relief organizations, including the Virginia Public Safety Foundation, will be stepping in to help family members of these fallen officers.

A law enforcement procession returning Painter and Jefferson home from Roanoke will take place Feb. 3 around 3 p.m. along Interstate 81.

