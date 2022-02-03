‘She’s the connector’: Richmond man asking for help getting wife, band member home after suffering aneurysm abroad

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Popular Richmond band, BanCaribe, is asking for help from the community as one of their band’s members is fighting for her life on the other side of the country from a brain aneurysm.

“She needs to be here. If we could trade, it would be no problem with me. Not at all, not at all,” said husband and band member, Kevin Davis.

Kevin Davis is missing his Wife Shakila Davis who he calls the heartbeat of the band BanCaribe.

“She’s the connector, she’s the one that holds everything together,” said Davis.

A couple of months ago, Shakila and Kevin were on their way to perform a concert in California. Days before their performance, she felt ill and collapsed in a Los Angeles restaurant.

Shakila Davis performing on stage with BanCaribe ((Source: NBC12))

“We sat down and ordered the food and before the food came, she got up to go to the restroom, and bam, I didn’t see her fall until I turned around and saw her on the floor,” said Davis.

Unsure what happened, Shakila was rushed to the hospital.

“I was just flabbergasted. I didn’t know what to think, how to think, then I found out what happened then I said oh my lord. Good Lord,” said Davis.

Doctors determined Shakila had suffered a brain aneurysm.

“When this first happened it bothered me so much just to see that’s not her laying in the bed anymore that was not her. That was not her,” said Davis.

For the next few months during recovery, Kevin and Shakila’s sons traveled back and forth from the east coast to the west, so Shakila didn’t have to be alone, but the expenses added up.

Shakila Davis and family ((Source: NBC12))

“We just about drained everything we had,” said Davis.

Now, out of options, Kevin and the family are asking for help.

“It’s out of my hands. I’m basically crying for help to help to get her back,” said Davis.

Determined to bring his wife home, the family set up a GoFundMe hoping to raise $40,000.

“What we’re trying to do now is get a medical jet to fly her back to Richmond whether it be a care facility or MCV,” said Davis.

Kevin says while the insurance covers the medical stay in LA, his wife needs to be here, surrounded by family to help her heal.

“We want to get her back home because just the family here in Richmond would be helpful with the healing process,” said Davis.

Still, Kevin says he’s counting his blessings as doctors are calling his wife’s survival, a miracle.

“A lot of people don’t make it in the onset of the aneurysm so you got to thank your lucky stars or stay on your knees and keep hoping we’ll get another day and right now we need her home before we lose too much,” said Davis.

If you want to find out more about helping Davis, click here.

BanCaribe performing on stage ((Source: NBC12))

