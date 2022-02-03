Healthcare Pros
Richmond set to hire violence interrupters to curb gun violence

Richmond's Mayor and Police Chief are out with a multi-part plan to address rising gun violence in the city.
Richmond’s Mayor and Police Chief are out with a multi-part plan to address rising gun violence in the city.(WBNG 12 News)
By Henry Graff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor and Police Chief are out with a multi-part plan to address rising gun violence in the city. That includes hiring violence interrupters to make progress where police can’t.

“From places like Gilpin and Creighton, who are able to talk to their fellow neighbors and say hey brother I’ve been here before. I’ve seen it before and guess what I’ve served time because of it. So how do I divert you from making the same mistakes that I may have made in the past,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Thursday afternoon, the mayor and police chief announced they are hiring three violence interrupters, plus a supervisor. Starting salary for the full-time position is $65,000.

The hope is these interrupters would do just that by interrupting gun violence in the city before shots ring out, and police have to get involved.

Last year, the city contended with 90 homicides, the highest in two decades.

Both Mayor Stoney and Chief Gerald Smith say they need these credible voices from communities where this violence is happening to make new progress.

“There are people who get shot at quite a bit who don’t want the talk to us even when they are in the hospital bleeding out. These are the type of people who can actually go in there and say hey let’s talk offline, figure out what’s going on,” said Chief Gerald Smith, Richmond Police Dept.

The mayor also announced the city will invest $1 million into community-led programs for youth and families.

The group, NextUp RVA, will be in charge of dolling out the money for after-school programming, parental support and tutoring.

“The more coordinated our efforts, the more extensive our reach, the greater the impact that we can make on children’s present and future,” said Barbara Sipe, NextUp RVA.

The mayor hopes that money is flowing to those organizations by this summer.

