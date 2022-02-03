Richmond DPW advises drivers of lane closure at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Hermitage Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City of Richmond Department of Public Works is advising drivers of a lane closure in Richmond as part of the traffic signal system expansion project.

This closure will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 18 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the following areas:

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Robin Hood Road to Westwood Avenue

Hermitage Road from Westwood Avenue to Laburnum Avenue

Richmond DPW says the curb lane and sidewalk will be temporarily closed to install traffic signal conduits.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.