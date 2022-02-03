Healthcare Pros
Richmond DPW advises drivers of lane closure at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Hermitage Road

The closure will run from Feb. 7-18.
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City of Richmond Department of Public Works is advising drivers of a lane closure in Richmond as part of the traffic signal system expansion project.

This closure will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 18 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the following areas:

  • North Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Robin Hood Road to Westwood Avenue
  • Hermitage Road from Westwood Avenue to Laburnum Avenue

Richmond DPW says the curb lane and sidewalk will be temporarily closed to install traffic signal conduits.

