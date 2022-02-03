Healthcare Pros
One killed in crash with Carroll County school bus; student taken to hospital

(WLUC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed and a student sustained what appeared to be minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus early Thursday.

About 7:20 a.m., the bus, which carries students to Carroll County Middle School and CC High School, was rear-ended by another driver on Route 58 in the Woodlawn area, according to Carroll County Public Schools.

State Police say the driver who hit the bus died in the crash. No name has been released.

One student was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Other students were taken to their schools and examined there, with some parents picking their children up to be examined by personal physicians.

State Police are leading the investigation.

