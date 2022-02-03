News to Know for Feb. 3: Bridgewater College memorial grows; Former community college director charged; Cloudy, light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former Richmond community college director could face 20 years in federal prison after allegedly manipulating financial aid applications for family and friends for nearly a decade. Let’s first take a look at our other top headlines!

“They were both heroes”

Today, officers and community members will line interstate 81 to honor fallen Bridgewater officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson.

The law enforcement procession will begin in Roanoke and bring Painter and Jefferson home, which begins today at 3:00 p.m.

Last night, the community gathered to honor both officers at a vigil.

A small memorial has started to form outside Flory Hall on the Bridgewater College campus. This is in memory of Officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson who were shot and killed yesterday afternoon. #VAnews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/RnnbMnvR1m — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) February 2, 2022

“While we can never fully repay these brave men for the sacrifice they made to keep our campus community safe; we can attempt to provide some comfort to their loved ones,” said one organizer.

All classes and events at the college will be canceled for the rest of the week. Classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 7.

More than $89,000 has been raised for the Painter and Jefferson families.

Accused Gunman Appears In Court

The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of capital murder, one count of first degree murder, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a Virginia State Police news release. (Source: Rockingham County Jail via CNN)

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, of Ashland made his first court appearance yesterday in Rockingham County.

He faced the judge by video, his wrists were restrained to a chair.

Campbell has now been arraigned on five charges - aggravated felony murder of multiple people within three years was added yesterday.

That, along with two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree murder, and a firearms charge.

Virginia State Police say the two campus officers were responding to reports of a suspicious man.

After a brief interaction with Campbell, police said he opened fire killing both officers.

Campbell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

Campus Safety

A memorial has popped up on a bench outside Memorial Hall on campus. (NBC12)

As Bridgewater College cancels all classes for the remainder of the week - school leaders now must figure out how to move forward as they continue to mourn this loss.

School leaders say they take campus safety very seriously and that the school’s emergency alert system was critical during Tuesday’s attack.

Now, the top priority is the healing and well-being of students and staff, and leaders there say they remain confident in the campus police and emergency communication system.

25-year-old Case Goes To Trial

Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a woman. (Source: Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney)

A trial date is set for the man charged in the 1996 murder of a Chesterfield woman.

Police worked nearly 25 years to find who was responsible for killing Linda Lunsford the day after Christmas.

Lunsford’s body was never found and for decades her family waited.

In 2021 her former boyfriend and coworker John Howard was arrested. Police say Howard murdered Lunsford after her shift at the Midlothian Walmart.

His trial date is set for April 18th.

Former Financial Aid Director Indicted

Gavel (WRDW)

A former J. Sargent Reynolds Community College director faces federal charges.

A grand jury indicted Kiesha Pope after prosecutors say she manipulated financial aid applications for family and friends for nearly a decade.

Investigators say Pope’s son, goddaughter, and cousin were among the beneficiaries.

So too was her ex-fiance whom prosecutors say obtained $80,000 in financial aid with Pope’s help while he was in prison.

Prosecutors say Pope also pocketed some of the financial aid funds.

Bring Out The Rain Gear

Andrew Freiden says today will be on the warmer side, but you might want to bring out your rain gear.

Today will be cloudy with some light rain with highs around the 60s.

Final Thought

“Accountability is the measure of a leader’s height” --- Jeffrey Benjamin

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.