Man killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road identified

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash left one man dead Wednesday morning.

At about 6:12 a.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Hull Street Road after receiving a report that a man was found lying on the right side of the road.

Once on scene, they discovered the man, John A. Everett, 61, of Richmond. He died on the scene.

Investigators say the man was crossing the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle that left the scene.

Police say the vehicle is a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer with front and passenger side damage. The vehicle is missing a passenger-side mirror and has a black matte front bumper that is damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

