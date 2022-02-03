Healthcare Pros
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning.

At about 6:12 a.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Hull Street Road after receiving a report that a man was found lying on the right side of the road.

Once on scene, they found John A. Everett, 61, of Richmond. He died on the scene.

Investigators say the man was crossing the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle that left the scene.

Police said with the public’s help, they were able to track down the 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer and its owner, Dwayne L. Robinson, 36.

Dwayne L. Robinson
Dwayne L. Robinson(Chesterfield Police)

After further investigation, Robinson was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run. He was released from jail on bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

