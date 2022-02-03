Healthcare Pros
Lynchburg Police investigating shooting that caused lockdown at elementary school

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is at Golf Park Drive investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning, according to the department.

Officers responded at 8:15 a.m., to the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive for reports of a shooting. Perrymont Elementary School went into lockdown after the reports. The lockdown has been lifted and police say there is no threat to the school or community at this time.

Police have not released further information. This is a developing story.

