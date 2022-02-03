Local muralist teaches University of Richmond students Black expression through art
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at the University of Richmond are celebrating Black History Month in a creative way.
The Student Center for Equity and Inclusion invited local muralist Hamilton Glass to teach students about Black expression through art.
Using stencils he created, Glass showed students how to layer graffiti.
The bins they decorated will be placed across campus throughout the month to collect items such as books, school supplies and toiletry items for community organizations in the Richmond area.
