Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Lawmaker wants to add COVID vaccine requirement to list of workplace discrimination protections

Virginia State Capitol.
Virginia State Capitol.((Source: Capital News Service))
By Anna Chen | Capital News Service
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. — A proposed law seeks to prohibit public employers, schools and numerous other government organizations in Virginia from requiring individuals to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

The legislation would allow people to make their own choices, said Del. Timothy V. Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, who introduced the bill. 

“It’s extremely important for my worldview that we restore an individual’s liberty interests in making this personal medical decision,” Anderson said.

House Bill 27 forbids state entities and local governments from mandating employees to receive the vaccine. It also says people can’t be discriminated against for not receiving the vaccine when it comes to services, enrollment, membership, or other benefits.

The bill limits what the government can enforce, but private businesses could still force their employees to receive the vaccine, according to Anderson.

For example, the Board of Health and various other regulatory boards cannot enforce anyone to submit to a vaccine for education or employment purposes.

This bill adds onto the already existing employment law where employers are prohibited from discriminating against race, religion, sexual orientation and more.

HB 27 allows parents to decide whether their child should be vaccinated and gives employees the ability to keep their jobs without having to obtain a vaccine, according to Anderson.

Del. Dave A. LaRock, R-Loudoun, presented a similar bill last year but it was ultimately tabled in a House committee.

The government should not mandate the public to receive vaccines, they should motivate them, according to Anderson.

“The best way is to encourage them,” Anderson said. “Let people make their own decisions and ultimately it is that person’s individual decision as to whether or not they choose to be vaccinated or not.”

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s mandate requiring large employers to require workers to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative COVID tests. However, the court said in a separate ruling that health care workers who work at facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid must get the vaccine.

Employment and workplace discrimination lawyer Lisa Bertini said if the bill became a law, there would probably be an “influx of litigation” from employees.

Those who believe they were illegally mandated to receive the vaccines or “felt discriminated against” for not getting vaccinated, may file lawsuits against their employers for previously requiring the vaccines, according to Bertini.

The bill was assigned to the Health, Welfare and Institutions subcommittee in January. Two other Republican-backed bills that would prevent COVID-19 vaccine requirements were referred to subcommittees in the House and Senate.

Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Youngkin, Miyares join parents in lawsuit against Loudoun school board
General Assembly considers marijuana bills
General Assembly committees consider marijuana bills
There was no ruling Wednesday on a challenge to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that...
No decision yet on lawsuit against Youngkin’s school masking choice
A bar at a restaurant
Bill allowing cocktails to-go until 2024 passes House