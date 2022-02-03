Henrico student charged with bringing gun to school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A student at Godwin High School is now in police custody after a gun was found on school property.

According to police, on Thursday morning before 10:00 a.m., they were notified that a gun was found at the school on Wednesday.

A school resource officer and administration were able to detain a juvenile and recovered a handgun and ammunition from his belongings.

In an email to families, Godwin’s principal says there’s no threat against an individual or the school.

The juvenile is being transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and is charged with - on paper- possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a concealed weapon, underage possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana on school property

The student is also facing disciplinary action at the school.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.