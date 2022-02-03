Gov. Youngkin to meet with parents to discuss high grocery costs, lowering cost of living

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin will make a trip to a grocery store in Alexandria, Virginia to host a roundtable with parents discussing the cost of living.

The event will take place at Safeway at noon. The governor will also discuss eliminating the grocery tax, the rising costs of groceries, the impacts of inflation on Virginia families, and the high cost of living.

