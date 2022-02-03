Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

General Assembly committees consider marijuana bills

General Assembly considers marijuana bills
General Assembly considers marijuana bills(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana last year, but they are still working to set up a market for retail sales.

It’s a complicated issue that’s a long way from being resolved.

Wednesday, four bills came before a Senate subcommittee. The most sweeping would accelerate legal sales by allowing the companies that process medical marijuana to sell to all eligible adults.

Under current law, legal sales won’t begin until 2024, but supporters of the proposed legislation say giving pharmaceutical processors a head start will help to establish a safer, regulated marketplace in Virginia.

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico Co.) introduced Senate Bill 621, which would begin legal sales on July 1.

“As long as we don’t have a legal means of regulation and sales, we have children that have greater access to marijuana than they would if this were a regulated industry in Virginia,” Dunnavant told members of the subcommittee.

Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) sponsored Senate Bill 313, which would authorize sales beginning January 1, 2023.

“Virginians are using it. We recognized that when we legalized last year,” Ebbin said during the meeting. “And it’s possible to use it responsibly.”

But there are lingering objections to legalization in any form.

“You’re working today to commercialize an addiction-for-profit industry that will kill some of Virginia’s kids,” said Sally Schindel, who told lawmakers her son’s suicide was tied to marijuana addiction.

And lawmakers heard concerns that large marijuana businesses will gain an unfair advantage over hemp processors and the social equity licensees in communities most affected by marijuana prosecutions.

“I thought we had a good bill,” said Marty Jewell of the Cannabis Equity Coalition, “but what we’re seeing here... number one it’s being presented in the high art of gobbledygook.”

Jewell’s comments speak to the complexity of the marijuana bills, which are now moving forward in the House and Senate.

And it could be late in the General Assembly session before we know the direction that lawmakers will take to establish a legal marketplace for marijuana here in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School

Latest News

There was no ruling Wednesday on a challenge to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that...
No decision yet on lawsuit against Youngkin’s school masking choice
A bar at a restaurant
Bill allowing cocktails to-go until 2024 passes House
Scene at Bridgewater College
U.S. Senators Warner and Kaine speak on Bridgewater shooting
Congressman Ben Cline
Rep. Ben Cline introduces bill to fight discrimination at organ transplant centers