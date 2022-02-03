Family announces $10,000 reward for information in deadly shooting of Powhatan man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said the family of a Powhatan man killed in Richmond had announced a $10,000 reward in the case.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

Responding officers found 24-year-old Dylan Poonsammy of Powhatan with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

While police arrested someone early last year, the person was released, and detectives are searching for additional information in the case.

The family will make a formal announcement on Feb. 4 of the $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Poonsammy’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

