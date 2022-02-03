Facebook Marketplace car sale ends in armed robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a Facebook Marketplace car sale ended in an armed robbery in Hopewell.

On Feb. 2, officers were called to an Advance Auto store along Oakland Boulevard for a person being robbed at gunpoint.

The victim said they met with a woman and three men who responded to their listing of a 2009 Gold Chevrolet Malibu for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

It was reported that the four people showed up in a black four-door Chrysler and that the sale of the Malibu went well. After the sale, the woman and one of the men drove away in the Chrysler.

Police said the remaining two got into the Malibu and drove to the back parking lot.

“The passenger suspect then exited the vehicle as the victim was walking behind the store. The suspect then confronted the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded the money,” police said in a release.

The victim gave the money from the transaction to the man, who then ran back to the Malibu and drove off.

Police described the first person as having a medium faded haircut with twists on the top, wearing a tan jacket and dark-colored shorts. The second one was described as having bushy hair, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

