Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

COVID-19 testing company offers free PCR testing for insured, uninsured

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - These days, there are three things everyone looks for when it comes to securing a COVID-19 test.

“Making it affordable, easy and quick,” TestHere State Managing Director Micahel Damon said.

Now, COVID-19 testing company TestHere.com offers free testing for rapid antigen, antibody, COVID/Flu combo, and next-day PCR tests for insured and uninsured patients.

Damon works with TestHere.com and says the company’s drive-thru testing site, TestHere West Creek, recently opened off of Route 288 at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Parkway in Richmond.

“We just opened this location this past weekend, so we’re brand new here. We’re just getting the word out now,” Damon said.

While mass testing sites like the Richmond Raceway are still available now, it can sometimes take up to three to four days to receive a result.

After a test has been scheduled at a test site, TestHere says a patient can get in and out in as little as five minutes, with some rapid results available within 15 minutes.

“At this time, we saw the need to offer more testing, and most importantly, affordable testing,” TestHere Community Relations Director Tunstall Willis said. “With our main location in Chesterfield County, we wanted to have a footprint in Henrico County as well,”

TestHere.com also offers free testing for rapid antigen, antibody, COVID/Flu combo tests. Damon says TestHere also has options where a patient can pay for guaranteed test results with even quicker turnaround times.

“We have expedited tests with guarantees around it. For example, for the person who may be flying out the country who needs an emergency PCR test within two hours,” Damon said. “Those options do have a price tag to them, but the good news is we do provide all documentation to file with their insurance to get reimbursed.”

Ultimately, Damon says this site gives people more options, especially as “test-to-stay” protocols are more heavily implemented in schools and businesses.

“Obviously, the sooner they get it, the better off they are because they can prepare themselves for getting back to work, getting back to school, and any sort of normalcy at all,” Damon said.

According to the company’s press release, testing is also available at the company’s Chesterfield County site on Wadsworth Drive, the Bon Secours Training Center site on Leigh Street, and at a satellite office on Route 29 in Charlottesville.

“We believe people deserve access to fast and accurate results,” Damon said. “Our testing solutions are ultra-convenient, with no long wait times. Getting tested should be quick and easy.”

For more information, to book an appointment, or to inquire about on-site testing and vaccine services:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School

Latest News

A memorial grows outside Bridgewater College's Flory Hall in memory of Officers John Painter...
Memorial honors slain Bridgewater College officers
Bridgewater community joins in prayer
Bridgewater community joins in prayer
As of Jan. 31, at least 6,753,014 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 80% of Virginia’s adults fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
On Wednesday, 11,126 new cases were reported
Positivity rate drops as over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Virginia