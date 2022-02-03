COVID-19 testing company offers free PCR testing for insured, uninsured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - These days, there are three things everyone looks for when it comes to securing a COVID-19 test.

“Making it affordable, easy and quick,” TestHere State Managing Director Micahel Damon said.

Now, COVID-19 testing company TestHere.com offers free testing for rapid antigen, antibody, COVID/Flu combo, and next-day PCR tests for insured and uninsured patients.

Damon works with TestHere.com and says the company’s drive-thru testing site, TestHere West Creek, recently opened off of Route 288 at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Parkway in Richmond.

“We just opened this location this past weekend, so we’re brand new here. We’re just getting the word out now,” Damon said.

While mass testing sites like the Richmond Raceway are still available now, it can sometimes take up to three to four days to receive a result.

After a test has been scheduled at a test site, TestHere says a patient can get in and out in as little as five minutes, with some rapid results available within 15 minutes.

“At this time, we saw the need to offer more testing, and most importantly, affordable testing,” TestHere Community Relations Director Tunstall Willis said. “With our main location in Chesterfield County, we wanted to have a footprint in Henrico County as well,”

“We have expedited tests with guarantees around it. For example, for the person who may be flying out the country who needs an emergency PCR test within two hours,” Damon said. “Those options do have a price tag to them, but the good news is we do provide all documentation to file with their insurance to get reimbursed.”

Ultimately, Damon says this site gives people more options, especially as “test-to-stay” protocols are more heavily implemented in schools and businesses.

“Obviously, the sooner they get it, the better off they are because they can prepare themselves for getting back to work, getting back to school, and any sort of normalcy at all,” Damon said.

According to the company’s press release, testing is also available at the company’s Chesterfield County site on Wadsworth Drive, the Bon Secours Training Center site on Leigh Street, and at a satellite office on Route 29 in Charlottesville.

“We believe people deserve access to fast and accurate results,” Damon said. “Our testing solutions are ultra-convenient, with no long wait times. Getting tested should be quick and easy.”

For more information, to book an appointment, or to inquire about on-site testing and vaccine services:

