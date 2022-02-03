Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Schools adds over 100 bus drivers amidst its driver shortage

The district has added 149 drivers, and school leaders say many more drivers are in various...
The district has added 149 drivers, and school leaders say many more drivers are in various stages of the hiring process.
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is making progress in solving its bus driver shortage.

Since the school year started, the district has added 149 drivers, and school leaders say many more drivers are in various stages of the hiring process.

Last week, 16 drivers completed training and were assigned to routes, and up to 24 drivers can possibly be assigned to routes this week based on certification testing.

