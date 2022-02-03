Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

CDC: 2 dead from Listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads

Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.(CNN, FDA, CDC)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak has sickened 17 people and resulted in 13 hospitalizations across 13 states.

The recall began at the end of December.

It affects products with “best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.

While the recalled products are all produced by Dole, they were sold under several different brands.

Visit www.cdc.gov/listeria to see that list.

The CDC says you should throw away or return the products and also clean out refrigerators or other surfaces that came into contact with them.

The agency is also investigating a separate Listeria outbreak tied to Fresh Express packaged salads.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road
In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with aggravated murder
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Trial date set for 25-year-old cold case of Chesterfield murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
An effort is underway to honor the only all-Black, female army corps unit to serve overseas in...
Daughter of Virginia veteran recounts mother’s service in ‘6888th’ Black female WWII battalion
Virginia Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, center, is applauded by fellow Republicans after a...
Black GOP House member criticizes Black caucus rejection
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Committee controlled by Dems kills Youngkin education bills