Candle vigil to be held in Richmond for Bridgewater College

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clergy, college students, and community and political leaders will come together for a candle prayer vigil in Richmond for Bridgewater College.

Two Bridgewater College officers were shot and killed on campus while responding to the report of a suspicious person.

Organizers said there would also be prayers for Virginia colleges and universities for protection against violence and threats on campus.

The vigil will start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Monroe Park. Those who attend should bring their own candle.

