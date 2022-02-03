Candle vigil to be held in Richmond for Bridgewater College
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clergy, college students, and community and political leaders will come together for a candle prayer vigil in Richmond for Bridgewater College.
Two Bridgewater College officers were shot and killed on campus while responding to the report of a suspicious person.
Organizers said there would also be prayers for Virginia colleges and universities for protection against violence and threats on campus.
The vigil will start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Monroe Park. Those who attend should bring their own candle.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.