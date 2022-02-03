Healthcare Pros
Bridgewater College establishes John Painter and J.J. Jefferson Memorial Fund

Painter and Jefferson were known as the "dynamic duo."
Painter and Jefferson were known as the "dynamic duo."(Courtesy: Carole Painter)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College community continues to mourn the loss of Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson who were shot and killed on campus Feb. 1 while heroically protecting the lives of others.

A law enforcement procession returning Officer Painter and Officer Jefferson home from Roanoke took place Feb. 3 along Interstate 81. Funeral arrangements for both officers are currently pending. The families of both officers ask for respect and privacy during this time.

Bridgewater College has established the John Painter and J.J. Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund to memorialize the fallen officers.

College officials say this fund will be held in perpetuity to honor the memories and preserve the legacies of two heroes who sacrificed their lives in service to the care and safety of the campus community.

The specific uses of the fund will be finalized in consultation with members of the Bridgewater College Campus Police Department as they reflect on the best and most meaningful way to honor their brothers.

