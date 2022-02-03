Body found in Roanoke City home after house fire Thursday morning

UPDATE: A body has been found in one of the homes that caught on fire on Church Ave Thursday morning, according to RoanokeFire-EMS. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: One of the homes that caught on fire Thursday morning is a total loss, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS is investigating the cause of a house fire which spread to a neighboring home in Roanoke City Thursday morning, according to the department Facebook page.

Crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 1300 block of Church Ave where they found one house completely in flames. Crews believe the flames spread to the neighboring home, according to the department.

The fire is now under control.

Crews don’t believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

The investigation will continue when the sun rises Thursday.

