Black GOP House member criticizes Black caucus rejection

Virginia Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, center, is applauded by fellow Republicans after a...
Virginia Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, center, is applauded by fellow Republicans after a speech during the House session at the Capitol Thursday Feb. 3, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Cordoza said that he was not voted into the Black Legislative Caucus. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The only Black Republican in the Virginia House has taken to the chamber floor to criticize the legislative Black caucus for rejecting his application for membership.

A.C. Cordoza’s speech Thursday prompted a sharp rebuke from Democratic members of the caucus.

The group’s chairman confirmed that the group had voted against accepting the freshman member but questioned his intentions for seeking to join.

Cordoza said when he reached out about membership, he was given a policy questionnaire about whether he supported a wide range of liberal priorities.

He said the questionnaire showed the group is more about politics than identity.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

