Black GOP House member criticizes Black caucus rejection

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The only Black Republican in the Virginia House has taken to the chamber floor to criticize the legislative Black caucus for rejecting his application for membership.

A.C. Cordoza’s speech Thursday prompted a sharp rebuke from Democratic members of the caucus.

The group’s chairman confirmed that the group had voted against accepting the freshman member but questioned his intentions for seeking to join.

Cordoza said when he reached out about membership, he was given a policy questionnaire about whether he supported a wide range of liberal priorities.

He said the questionnaire showed the group is more about politics than identity.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.