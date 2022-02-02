Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures near normal on a dry February day

Rain LIKELY Thursday night and Friday with an arctic front
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A brief bit of warm air Thursday and early Friday with rain likely. BIG temperature drop during the day Friday.

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly in the evening. Can’t rule out an morning sprinkle. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: A Warm start. Rain likely. Up to an inch of rain total. Temperature tumbles QUICKLY around midday from 60 to near 40. Rain could end briefly as snow in the evening. Highs near 60 in the morning, then much colder (low 40s) late in the day. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s, highs in upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in upper 30s.

