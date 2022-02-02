Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VSU, VUU remain proactive as Black colleges receive bomb threats

More than 20 historically black colleges and universities have received bomb threats in the...
More than 20 historically black colleges and universities have received bomb threats in the last two days.(WWBT)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 20 historically black colleges and universities were put on high alert over the last two days following several bomb threats.

Several campuses across the U.S. have been forced to go on lockdown as officials investigated the threats.

Both Virginia State University and Virginia Union University say there have not been any threats made to those campuses, but they are working to be proactive.

VUU says it is in contact with the FBI-Richmond office as they support the investigation into the threats.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of...
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law

Latest News

Classes at Bridgewater College have been canceled on Wednesday
News to Know for Feb. 2: Bridgewater College shooting; Threats against HBCUs; Sunny, cold
Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
‘It’s crazy’: Richmond father thankful daughter is safe after Bridgewater College shooting
In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder