VSU, VUU remain proactive as Black colleges receive bomb threats

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 20 historically black colleges and universities were put on high alert over the last two days following several bomb threats.

Several campuses across the U.S. have been forced to go on lockdown as officials investigated the threats.

Both Virginia State University and Virginia Union University say there have not been any threats made to those campuses, but they are working to be proactive.

VUU says it is in contact with the FBI-Richmond office as they support the investigation into the threats.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.