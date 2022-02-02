Vigil to be held for slain Bridgewater College officers

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - The Bridgewater College community is coming together and lifting their voices following the horrible tragedy that unfolded on campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson were murdered while responding to a suspicious person call.

The suspect, a former student at the college, is now behind bars following his first court appearance Wednesday.

A memorial has popped up on a bench outside Memorial Hall on campus.

A healing service will be held at Bridgewater United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. The vigil can be watched here.

