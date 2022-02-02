UVA Law initiative brings first generation, low-income students to law school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law is receiving funds to help low-income students.

A total of $200,000 from the Jefferson Trust will soon fund a Roadmap Scholars Initiative. These students will live in Charlottesville for four weeks in the summer. During that time they will see first-hand what being a law student is like and live off of a $3,000 stipend.

Dean Risa Goluboff says she is excited for this funding.

“Over the course of their school year, their junior year we provide funding for LSAT preparation, we check in with them once a month, we provide them with a student mentor and alumni mentor, they also will have a mentor at their home institutions,” Goluboff said.

One goal of the program is to introduce more first-generation students to the law school at UVA.

