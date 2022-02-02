U.S. Senators Warner and Kaine speak on Bridgewater shooting

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine both took time Wednesday, February 2, to reflect on the fatal shooting in Bridgewater that occurred yesterday.

Sen. Warner says he has spent a lot of time on the campus, while Sen. Kaine was governor when the Virginia Tech shootings happened. For both politicians, it’s personal.

“When you hear about a school shooting at a college, you know, my heart and all my memories go back to the shooting at Virginia Tech when I was governor,” Kaine said.

“I can’t imagine the victims, their families, you know, they don’t want to hear from politicians. You know, we send you our thoughts and prayers, I think for the most part they want to see action,” Warner said.

By action, he and others are talking about finding a way to stop gun violence.

“I’m not holding out a lot of hope. We almost feel at times we become immune to these tragedies. They make the news for a day or two and then people move on,” Warner said.

“The discussions have never been the problem,” Kaine said. “What we’ve lacked is a willingness of Republicans to partner with Democrats on common sense strategies - background record checks and things like that. I don’t see any willingness of Republicans to engage on this.”

Both senators say conversations need to start again.

“Putting some level of reasonable restraints isn’t going to stop all of these killings, but I think has to be part of the solution,” Warner said.

“We’ll continue to have the discussions, we’ll continue to look for opportunities to find common sense strategies because the nation’s gun violence carnage just wreaks havoc on everyone, including our law enforcement communities,” Kaine said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered all flags to be lowered Wednesday for Officer J.J Jefferson and Officer John Painter.

“The fact that two law enforcement officers, and when I read about those individuals, they were great friends that they both, in a sense, gave their lives protecting the students and faculty of Bridgewater,” Warner said.

Gov. Youngkin also spoke about Bridgewater, saying to keep the two officers’ family, friends, and community in our thoughts and prayers

