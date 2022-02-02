Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

U.S. Senators Warner and Kaine speak on Bridgewater shooting

Scene at Bridgewater College
Scene at Bridgewater College(MGN)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine both took time Wednesday, February 2, to reflect on the fatal shooting in Bridgewater that occurred yesterday.

Sen. Warner says he has spent a lot of time on the campus, while Sen. Kaine was governor when the Virginia Tech shootings happened. For both politicians, it’s personal.

“When you hear about a school shooting at a college, you know, my heart and all my memories go back to the shooting at Virginia Tech when I was governor,” Kaine said.

“I can’t imagine the victims, their families, you know, they don’t want to hear from politicians. You know, we send you our thoughts and prayers, I think for the most part they want to see action,” Warner said.

By action, he and others are talking about finding a way to stop gun violence.

“I’m not holding out a lot of hope. We almost feel at times we become immune to these tragedies. They make the news for a day or two and then people move on,” Warner said.

“The discussions have never been the problem,” Kaine said. “What we’ve lacked is a willingness of Republicans to partner with Democrats on common sense strategies - background record checks and things like that. I don’t see any willingness of Republicans to engage on this.”

Both senators say conversations need to start again.

“Putting some level of reasonable restraints isn’t going to stop all of these killings, but I think has to be part of the solution,” Warner said.

“We’ll continue to have the discussions, we’ll continue to look for opportunities to find common sense strategies because the nation’s gun violence carnage just wreaks havoc on everyone, including our law enforcement communities,” Kaine said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered all flags to be lowered Wednesday for Officer J.J Jefferson and Officer John Painter.

“The fact that two law enforcement officers, and when I read about those individuals, they were great friends that they both, in a sense, gave their lives protecting the students and faculty of Bridgewater,” Warner said.

Gov. Youngkin also spoke about Bridgewater, saying to keep the two officers’ family, friends, and community in our thoughts and prayers

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road
Franklin Coleman
Man convicted of murdering woman at Petersburg hotel

Latest News

There was no ruling Wednesday on a challenge to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that...
No decision yet on lawsuit against Youngkin’s school masking choice
A bar at a restaurant
Bill allowing cocktails to-go until 2024 passes House
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Trial date set for 26-year-old cold case of Chesterfield murder
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Vigil to be held for slain Bridgewater College officers