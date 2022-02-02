Two women killed in head-on crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George are currently investigating a crash that killed two women Tuesday morning.

At 7:38 a.m., police say they responded to the 5100 block of West Quaker Road for the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators learned that a gray Ford Focus was traveling northbound on West Quaker Road and was struck head-on by a maroon Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound.

The Hyundai Elantra crossed the centerline striking the front of the Focus.

The driver of the Focus was identified as Kathy Britt, 58, of Chesterfield. She was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Teneicia Barnes, 33, of Prince George was identified as the driver of the Elantra. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information relating to this crash is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

