Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two women killed in head-on crash in Prince George

The crash occurred on the 5100 block of West Quaker Road
The crash occurred on the 5100 block of West Quaker Road(The T&D)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George are currently investigating a crash that killed two women Tuesday morning.

At 7:38 a.m., police say they responded to the 5100 block of West Quaker Road for the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators learned that a gray Ford Focus was traveling northbound on West Quaker Road and was struck head-on by a maroon Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound.

The Hyundai Elantra crossed the centerline striking the front of the Focus.

The driver of the Focus was identified as Kathy Britt, 58, of Chesterfield. She was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Teneicia Barnes, 33, of Prince George was identified as the driver of the Elantra. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information relating to this crash is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
Franklin Coleman
Man convicted of murdering woman at Petersburg hotel
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

Latest News

Members of the department reflect on what Black history means to them.
Richmond Police pay tribute to Black officers both past, present
In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Man killed in Chesterfield hotel shooting identified