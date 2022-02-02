Richmond’s Black History Museum finds new ways to teach

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia is in the headlines for having the final say over what happens to the city’s Confederate monuments, including the formerly state-owned Robert E. Lee Monument.

But, the organization, located in the former Leigh Street Armory, is also celebrating its 40th year and looking for new ways to expand.

“To be able to really understand in a more fulsome, complex way the history of African Americans across the commonwealth,” said Marland Buckner, Interim Executive Director.

Buckner took over after the organization lost its former leader, Adele Johnson, last April. He says her death and the COVID-19 pandemic have been challenging.

“If anything good has come out of this devastating experience, it’s that it has given the organization a new, and I think even clearer sense of the importance of our mission to the community,” said Buckner.

That mission is evident as you walk through each room inside the museum. You see stories of hardship, struggle and hope, and a grim reminder of how Black people were treated for centuries. These lessons from history are told through artifacts, pictures and touch.

“To really try to bring as much technology into the space as possible, so that because we have somewhat limited space, so that people can begin to understand the richness, the breadth, the depth, the complexity of the African American experience in lots of different ways,” said Buckner.

Buckner says they will soon tell it in new ways. They’re working in virtual reality by partnering with Richmond Public Schools to build another augmented reality tour, much like “Monumental Conversations.” The focus will be on Jackson Ward, once called the Harlem of the South.

The museum is also joining with The Valentine Museum and others to determine how Richmond’s Confederate statues and symbols will play a role in continuing to tell a complete history.

“That’s a very long process that we’re going to go through, and we’re going to listen, and we’re going to learn a lot,” said Buckner.

Buckner expects the community conversation on the statues to take several years.

The museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

