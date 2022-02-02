Richmond Police pay tribute to Black officers both past, present

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Black History Month celebrations continue, Richmond Police want to pay tribute to Black officers both past and present who seek to make a difference in the Richmond community.

In a video, members of the department reflect on what Black history means to them.

Major Ronnie Armstead, who’s a Richmond native, serves in the department and reflected on the struggles of being Black in law enforcement.

“Without their struggles, without their bridges they build, and obstacles they overcome... I wouldn’t be here today. I remember walking down Broad street as a little kid and seeing signs posted saying no blacks allowed,” Armstead said.

