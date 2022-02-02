Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Police pay tribute to Black officers both past, present

Members of the department reflect on what Black history means to them.
Members of the department reflect on what Black history means to them.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Black History Month celebrations continue, Richmond Police want to pay tribute to Black officers both past and present who seek to make a difference in the Richmond community.

In a video, members of the department reflect on what Black history means to them.

Major Ronnie Armstead, who’s a Richmond native, serves in the department and reflected on the struggles of being Black in law enforcement.

“Without their struggles, without their bridges they build, and obstacles they overcome... I wouldn’t be here today. I remember walking down Broad street as a little kid and seeing signs posted saying no blacks allowed,” Armstead said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
Franklin Coleman
Man convicted of murdering woman at Petersburg hotel
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

Latest News

This year GRTC honors its own employees who broke the color barrier to become the first African...
GRTC honors transit pioneers, change-makers for Black History Month
Richmond’s Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia
Richmond’s Black History Museum finds new ways to teach
Black History Museum looks to expand
Black History Museum looks to expand
The Library of Virginia
Library of Virginia announces free Black History Month events