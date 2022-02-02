Richmond community college director charged with stealing student financial aid funds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury after she was charged with orchestrating a nearly decade-long scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education, and the Commonwealth of student financial aid funds.

In a press release, The Department of Justice says from 2006-2017, Kiesha Pope, 47, was the Director of Financial Aid at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College.

Pope is accused of using her access to the community college’s financial aid system to boost eligibility for co-conspirators, who were Pope’s friends and family members who were not eligible for the benefits at JSRCC.

DOJ says Pope had agreements with her co-conspirators to receive a portion of these funds as compensation, they add she allegedly spent these funds on various of her personal expenses, including repairs on her personal vehicle, retail shopping, and expenses for her minor-aged daughter.

The indictment also alleges that from 2011-2017, Pope secured financial aid for her son knowing he was not attending JSRCC a the time.

Pope has been charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.

