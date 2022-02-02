Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond community college director charged with stealing student financial aid funds

Kiesha Pope has been charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Kiesha Pope has been charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.(MGN Online)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury after she was charged with orchestrating a nearly decade-long scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education, and the Commonwealth of student financial aid funds.

In a press release, The Department of Justice says from 2006-2017, Kiesha Pope, 47, was the Director of Financial Aid at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College.

Pope is accused of using her access to the community college’s financial aid system to boost eligibility for co-conspirators, who were Pope’s friends and family members who were not eligible for the benefits at JSRCC.

DOJ says Pope had agreements with her co-conspirators to receive a portion of these funds as compensation, they add she allegedly spent these funds on various of her personal expenses, including repairs on her personal vehicle, retail shopping, and expenses for her minor-aged daughter.

The indictment also alleges that from 2011-2017, Pope secured financial aid for her son knowing he was not attending JSRCC a the time.

Pope has been charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.

To read the full release, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
Franklin Coleman
Man convicted of murdering woman at Petersburg hotel
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

Latest News

Members of the department reflect on what Black history means to them.
Richmond Police pay tribute to Black officers both past, present
The crash occurred on the 5100 block of West Quaker Road
Two women killed in head-on crash in Prince George
In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road