Richmond City Council approves one-time bonus for city employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council approved a measure to put more money in the pockets of city hall employees. Friday’s paycheck will have a one-time bonus.

“Providing city services to residents through all of the obstacles that we’ve all dealt with and I feel like everyone needs to be recognized for their efforts,” said Kristen Larson, Richmond City Council.

The city is setting aside $8.9 million to cover about 4,000 employees. It does not cover constitutional offices like the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, and the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, among others.

Under the plan, classified and non-classified employees are eligible for the bonus. Full-time employees will receive $3,000, while part-time employees will receive $1,500.

The city says 2022 land values are in excess of budgeted amounts to the tune of more than $11.4 million.

“I think it’s just a good way to say thank you. We appreciate you. For me personally, I wish it could be more. I wish we could do more. And when our base allows us to do that then I’m sure we’ll get it done as a council,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

Councilors say the bonuses are the least they can do for employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, and a way to entice people who may be looking for greener pastures.

“City hall is definitely dealing with issues and attracting and retaining employees so I’m hopeful that this bonus will be a sign that we appreciate our employees,” said Councilor Larson.

These bonuses do not go to those working in public safety in Richmond. That’s because those folks received a bonus in December of last year. At the time, the city council approved a one-time, $3,000 bonus for police and fire.

But another $660,000 will be set aside to pay off small business loans taken out during the pandemic.

“I lamented when I read the reports of business that have closed, not because they’re doing bad business, not because of some marketing strategy gone wrong but simply because of the pandemic and the economic stress it brought on,” said Councilor Jones.

That small business money will go to the city’s economic development association to reimburse that group for forgiving loans.

